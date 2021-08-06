Telangana Congress Wants Chief Secy Kumar Sacked Over HC Notice On TRS Govt's 'misdeeds'

Appreciating the Telangana High Court's notice to the Chief Secretary of the state, Congress leader Sravan Dasoju on Thursday, August 5, said that the notice is proof of the activities done by the state government. Earlier, the Telangana High Court had issued a notice to the Chief Secretary for sanctioning crores of rupees for fighting contempt of court cases.

Congress leader on Telangana High Court's notice

Telangana Congress leader and AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Kumar Dasoju said, "This notice is proof of the misdeed of the TRS-led Telangana Government along with the Chief Secretary

Somesh Kumar." He further said that the notice is not just a tight slap on the face of the Chief Secretary but also on the Chief Minister himself.

Blaming the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for helping Kumar, he said that the Chief Secretary wouldn't have sanctioned money without the support of the Chief Minister.

Dasoju also demanded that Chief Minister must immediately remove the Chief Secretary from his position. He also took to Twitter and made his demand.

See his tweet here:

Further, he alleged that Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has violated the constitution and there are 293 Contempt of Court cases against him.

Terming his act as "absolutely brutal" and "ironical", Congress leader said that he has tried to sanction himself 58 crores and use the public money against the public.

Telangana High Court issues notice to Chief Secretary

Earlier on Wednesday, August 4, the Telangana High Court issued a notice to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in connection with issuing a GO sanctioning Rs 58 crore for fighting cases of Contempt of Court. It also issued orders to the government to not release any funds towards the GO.

Upon hearing the use of public money for Contempt of Court cases, the bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy questioned the government regarding the use of public money. Other than the Chief Secretary, the notice has also been issued to Secretaries of Revenue and Finance, Chief Commissioner- Land Administration, and the Director of Treasuries. The case has been adjourned till October 27, 2021.

(Image Credits: ANI)