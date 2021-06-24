Telangana: COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Students Ramped Up Ahead Of College Reopening

Ahead of the reopening of colleges in Telangana from July 1, the vaccination drive has been ramped up for students, non-teaching staff, and faculty. As students are set to rejoin physical classes after over three months of online education, colleges are gearing up to welcome them. With an aim to extend the precautions, college authorities are also vaccinating family members and people who are not associated with the colleges.

Special vaccination drive for students

The special vaccination drive has been opened at Arora's Degree and PG College as well as in the Methodist College, Hyderabad with an aim to vaccinate around 150 to 200 people every day. The NSS (National Service Scheme) and a private hospital are operating the drive for the beneficiaries.

Arora's Degree and PG College's principal encouraged authorities for the vaccination drive.

"We had seen in the papers that vaccines are available in the state but are not being administered to the people promptly. Our principal supported the NCC's initiative and gave us the push we needed for this drive," said Suwarna Lakshmi, Senior Assistant Professor at Arora's Degree and PG College.

Students have also hailed the move by college authorities.

"Its a really good thing that the college has started this vaccination drive so that students can stay safe and the spread of COVID-19 can be controlled. Now that the government has said that offline classes should start, this is a must," said Gayatri, a student at Arora's Degree and PG College, after being administered her first dose.

The drive is being conducted in association with the TX hospital. The COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield is being administered in this drive and beneficiaries are being charged as per the government's guideline with both online and walk-in registrations.

Telangana completely lifts COVID-19 restrictions

The Telangana Government on June 19 announced that all the COVID-induced restrictions will be lifted from June 20. The number of coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in the state has drastically come down and the coronavirus situation is now under complete control in the state. Hence, the Cabinet has arrived at the decision to lift the lockdown, added Chief minister's office. The big announcement was made after consultation with the medical department of the state that also submitted a report.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)