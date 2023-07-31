Telangana DPH Rao Expresses Willingness To Contest Polls, Cong Demands Action

In the run-up to Telangana State Assembly elections many leaders come forward showing their willingness to contest the upcoming polls.

In a fresh strive, Telangana State Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao come out openly stating that if given a chance he will contest next Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Telangana Congress demanded Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan to rusticate G Srinivas Rao from his services.

While addressing the media, G Srinivas Rao said, “I have made it very much clear that I wanted to work under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, already since last 6 years as a higher official I am working. I was a leader during my student life. My passion is serving the people, my inspiration comes from two leaders, one is late NTR because in his term he has served for the poor and after him it’s CM KCR. I wanted to work under KCR leadership, if he (KCR) gives me ticket (MLA) I will contest.”

Following the comments, Telangana Congress leaders wrote a letter to Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan demanding to rusticate G Srinivas Rao from his service of Director of Health.

Rao, on many instances have expressed his political ambitions. He also sparked a row in November last year by touching feet the feet of Telangana Chief Minister KCR and later defended his action saying he will do this 100 times. He said, KCR is like his father who is leading the State on the path of progress and he was lucky to have got a chance to touch his feet.