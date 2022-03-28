Telangana Election 2023: BJP Targets Assembly Polls, Amit Shah To Visit State In April

After their triumph in assembly elections of 4 states, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is eyeing winning the assembly elections of the state Telangana due next year in 2023. Union Home Minister Amit Shah might also visit the state with a motive to lay the groundwork to win the Telangana assembly.

According to the sources, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah might visit the state of Telangana on April 14.BJP has started their surveys around the state to know what people expect from the party and what they want from the government.

TRS ties up with Prashant Kishor for Telangana elections

On March 21, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao acknowledged that poll strategist and founder of the Indian Political Action Committee, Prashant Kishor, is working with him. After visiting the multi-purpose Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in February with actor Prakash Raj, who was recently sighted with KCR, speculation regarding Kishor's relationship with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) grew. In a news conference, the Telangana Chief Minister further projected that his party will win 95-105 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections, despite the BJP's mounting challenge.

KCR remarked, "I do everything openly, not in secret. I am holding discussions with Prashant Kishor. Prashant Kishor is working with me to bring about a change in the entire country. What is the problem?" He added, "Prashant Kishor has been my best friend for the last 7-8 years. One must know it. And remember, Prashant Kishor has never taken money for his work throughout his life. He is not a paid worker". Contending that people are unaware of the poll strategist's commitment to the nation, the TRS supremo lamented that a good man was being defamed.

Telangana Election 2023

The legislative assembly elections of Telangana is due next year in or before December 2023. K Chandrashekar Rao is the incumbent CM of the state, and his party has TRS currently has 88 seats in the 119 seat assembly. Congress is the second biggest party in the state with 19 seats, followed by Owaisi's AIMIM, which has seven seats. BJP, which fought on 118 seats in the previous elections, managed just a single seat.

Image: PTI