Telangana: Ex-MP Vishweshwar Reddy Set To Join BJP After Leaving Congress In 2021

After leaving the Indian National Congress in March 2021, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the ex-Telangana MP announced on July 1 that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana.

“I decided today that I’ll join BJP in Telangana. Once Telangana achieved statehood, we all had great aspirations. We can do wonders with funds for one of the richest states. But what happened is exactly the opposite,” said Reddy.

Vishweshwar Reddy also took to Twitter to announce his move to the BJP.

I confirm my decision to join Bharatiya Janata Party. — Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (@KVishReddy) June 30, 2022

BJP's National Executive meet in Hyderabad

This comes ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Hyderabad to attend the party’s national executive and to address a public meeting in Secunderabad.

The BJP is holding its national executive meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2-3 and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally at the parade grounds at the culmination of the meeting.

According to sources, expansion of the party, the 2024 general election, and new party policies are likely to be on the agenda of the meeting.

According to ANI, a top BJP leader claimed that the meeting's main agenda item will be the party's growth. They will also talk about locations where more party employees need to be hired, according to sources. Other anticipated topics include getting ready for the forthcoming state election, the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and new party policies, according to a party source. JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, is anticipated to conduct a roadshow and open an exhibition during the two days.

BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr. K Laxman said, “On July 2 and 3, our National Executive meeting is going to be held. In this meeting, BJP National President JP Naada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders will be participating in this historic meeting.”

Earlier, the BJP had held its national executive meeting in the city in 2004 when the party promised to carve out a separate state of Telangana without delay if it came to power.

(With imputs from ANI)