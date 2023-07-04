Telangana Floats 100% Quota For Locals In Medical Seats, BJP Calls An Election Stunt 

Ahead of the Telangana assembly elections, the state government has made an amendment in accordance with the AP Reorganization Act and Article 371D. Under the revised rules, all seats in the competitive authority quota in medical colleges established after June 2, 2014, will be reserved exclusively for Telangana students, amounting to 100 percent reservation.

Previously, 85 percent of the seats were reserved for local students, while the remaining 15 percent were unreserved, allowing students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to compete. This means that students from Telangana who were already benefiting from the existing local reservation policy amounting to 1,300 seats, will now have a total of 1,820 seats available to them annually.

'Excellent opportunity for local students,' says Telangana Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao stated that Telangana Government has provided an outstanding opportunity for local students to fulfill their dream of becoming doctors without having to leave the state. "The decisions implemented by Chief Minister KCR have brought Telangana students closer to realising their aspirations. With the additional allocation of 1,820 medical seats exclusively for Telangana students, the government has demonstrated its commitment to the advancement of medical education," he claimed.

Minister Harish Rao emphasized the government's dedication to providing quality healthcare and medical education opportunities to students in Telangana.

BJP spokesperson Rachana Reddy slams state government

Slamming the state government, BJP Spokesperson Rachana Reddy said that the Telangana govt once again pulled an election-specific stunt where throughout the last 9 years the govt was not giving Telangana students their due in employment, in colleges, in competitive exams, medical colleges, and at other places, but suddenly after 9 years KCR is reminded of AP Reorganization act and Article 371D where he has decided to give 100 percent reservation to the students.

"This is nothing but an election stunt in violation to the constitution, Article 371D, and AP Reorganization Act", she said, appealing to people to not to fall for what she said was an election agenda.