Telangana Floods: BJP Mocks TRS' Rs 1,000 Cr Relief Fund, Quips 'no Money To Pay Salaries'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday mocked the Telangana government's Rs 1,000 crore relief package for flood-hit Badrachalam and asked how the cash-strapped government would provide assistance to the people.

"Two days ago, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao went to flood-affected areas and announced a Rs 1000 crore grant for the permanent solution for the flood victims in Badrachalam. The state government does not have money to provide salaries to employees and they are paying it on an installment basis. From where will they bring Rs 1,000 crore?" BJP Telangana spokesperson NV Subhash asked.

He claimed that KCR was cheating people again by giving false promises and said the CM would not be trusted again in the next elections. Subhash added that the BJP-led government has always come to the assistance of the people of Telangana.

BJP pans KCR on Telangana floods

Reacting to allegations made by the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti leaders, he said, "TRS MLA, MP, and Minsters are accusing the central government that it is not helping Telangana flood victims in Badrachalam. Whenever there is a problem in the state, the BJP always helped the people who are affected, always BJP is in the front to help," he said.

"We have seen many TRS leaders holding press conferences in Hyderabad whereas BJP leaders and karyakartas are on the ground helping people. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and BJP state in-charge Tarun Chug met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the flood situation in Telangana. Responding to this, Union Home Minister directed the officials concerned to send a high-powered committee to Telangana and submit a detailed report about the damage to the central government," he added.

On Tuesday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed that a high-powered committee of the Union Home Ministry will visit Telangana to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)