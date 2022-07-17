Telangana Floods: CM KCR Makes Bizarre Statement; Calls Cloudbursts A 'foreign Conspiracy'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday made a bizarre comment and suggested that cloudbursts are a result of a foreign conspiracy. His remarks came while visiting the flood-affected areas on Sunday.

"Cloudburst a new process can be noticed now. Few are saying there are conspiracies involved. How much true it is, I don’t know. Few people from other countries are doing cloudbursts in our country," CM KCR said.

He added, "In the past, they did cloudbursts in Leh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and now we have got information that they are doing cloudbursts in surroundings areas of Godavari river."

Amid the flood situation in Telangana due to heavy rainfall, CM KCR conducted an aerial survey over the Godavari basin in Bhadrachalam on Sunday. He also announced an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 and 20 kgs of rice to those at the camps.

The Chief Minister cautioned officers to continue working, stating that more rains are expected till the month's end. He also promised to build a new residential colony at higher locations for people lying in low areas, who are often affected by floods in the Godavari river.

TN witnesses heavy rainfall

The water level in Godavari view has risen rapidly and reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam due to continuous showers. State Health Minister Harish Rao has also conducted a review meeting to prevent epidemics from spreading due to floods.

On Thursday, the Telangana government directed identifying and moving people living in low-lying areas to the special camps. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SP) of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Bhupalpally, Peddapally, and Mulugu districts, and other senior officials and reviewed the situation in the respective districts (on Thursday).

Moreover, the government has also extended the holidays for education institutions as they will now re-open on July 18.