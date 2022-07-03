At the National Executive Meeting of the BJP in Hyderabad, on July 3, Union Minister Piyush Goyal lambasted the current Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) government of Telangana and their Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over corruption in their state.

"The Telangana government has become a symbol of corruption. It is the members of the same family holding key positions in the government. People want a change," Goyal said in a press conference in Hyderabad.

Accusing the KCR-led TRS government of dashing the hopes of the people, Goyal added, "Telangana was formed after several years of struggle by the BJP. Lakhs of people became a part of the struggle, hoping to make it the number 1 state of the country, but sadly, the TRS government has dashed the hopes of the people."

The two-day National Executive Meeting of the BJP began on Saturday, July 2 and since its commencement many BJP leaders have criticised the Telangana government over corruption in the state.

Amit Shah slams Dynastic Politics

On the second day of the two-day National Executive Meet of the party in Hyderabad, Amit Shah proposed a political resolution; "dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement" were the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years.

The Home Minister said that the BJP will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal and also come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha among other states which have so far remained out of the saffron party's power march since it formed government at the Centre in 2014.

PM Modi also underlined that time is up for parties that practise parivaarvad or dynastic policies and that the youth are rejecting those parties due to the lack of democracy in them.

Next 30-40 years to be the era of BJP: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his speech on Sunday, also asserted that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his party and India will become a 'Vishwa guru' (world leader).

While proposing the political resolution at the BJP national executive meeting, Shah said "dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement" were the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI