Telangana Govt Opposes Potireddypadu Project's Construction By Andhra Pradesh Amid Row

Telangana Government on Saturday conducted a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao where they made it clear that the Potireddypadu project being constructed by Andhra Pradesh Government is illegal. According to the Telangana Government, the project which is being developed on the Krishna river does not have environmental clearance. The Andhra Pradesh Government has also not received an allocation of even a drop of water to the project or any permissions from the Green Tribunal, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"The state would oppose Potireddypadu tooth and nail. Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, which lifts water for Potireddypadu Canal is also illegal," added the CMO statement on Facebook.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the three members Committee meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) scheduled on July 9 should be cancelled and a full-level board meeting should be convened after July 20 including Telangana State in the Agenda. The Telangana Government has also demanded 50:50 water allocations on Krishna waters rejecting the 66:34 ratio. The meeting further proposed both the states to share 811 TMC of water, 405.5 TMC each from the assured waters.

Jurala, Pulichintala, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar power generation projects

The CMO statement further informed that the state cabinet's decision to continue power generation at Jurala, Pulichintala, Srisailam, and Nagarjuna Sagar. Despite no agreements between the two states on hydel power generation matter, the Telangana Government said that KRMB has no right to stop the power generation.

Moreover, the Telangana Government rejected AP Govt's claim that it is releasing water to the sea after generating power at Pulichintala.

"Telangana rejected the misinformation campaign launched by the Andhra Pradesh that it is releasing water to the sea after generating power at Pulichintala. The meeting suggested to the AP government to utilise the water released from Pulichintala after the power generation through Prakasam Barrage to fulfill the needs of the Krishna district. This would reduce the cost of power bills for lifting Godavari water from Pattiseema," added the CMO statement.

The Telangana government has claimed that it is utilising every opportunity lawfully to fulfill its needs to lift water for irrigation, to supply drinking water to Hyderabad, and for drinking water purposes through Mission Bhagiratha Scheme. The Hydel power being generated is well within the law.