Telangana Govt To Buy Entire Paddy From Farmers After Centre's Denial

Following the impasse with the Centre over the refusal to buy paddy from Telangana farmers, the state government on Tuesday decided to procure it. The decision was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had led protests in Delhi on Monday demanding that the Centre procure the entire paddy crop.

Addressing the media, CM KCR said, "The Telangana government is already doing a lot for the state's farmers and for their welfare. We will not allow the Centre's decision to ruin the happy environment in villages. The cabinet has taken a decision to purchase the entire Rabi paddy,” he said.

KCR informed that purchasing centres will be opened in all villages from Wednesday and the government will pay Rs 1,960 for every quintal of paddy. The money will be directly credited to the bank accounts of farmers. Rao requested all the farmers to not sell their crops at a rate lesser than the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He assured that the government will procure every grain though it may suffer a loss of over Rs 3,000 crore.

KCR demanded that the Centre compensate the state for 37% of losses during Rabi season, citing its Constitutional duty to ensure food security of the country. Due to high temperatures during the season, the percentage of broken rice will be higher, he said. While during Kharif season, one quintal of paddy yields 67 kg of rice, during Rabi season, only 34 to 35 kg of rice is produced.

A four-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary will study ways to minimise the loss due to broken rice.

KCR slams 'anti-farmer' government

The Chief Minister lashed out at the Centre for refusing to buy paddy in Telangana and accused Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal of insulting the people of Telangana when a ministerial delegation met him on Monday.

KCR said while the Centre did not have Rs 3,000 crore to procure paddy from farmers, it allowed scamsters to loot lakhs of crores from public sector banks and flee the country. He said it was India's misfortune that there is an "anti-farmer" government at the Centre and alleged a conspiracy to hand over agriculture to the corporate sector.

(With inputs from agency)