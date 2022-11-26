Telangana Guv Clarifies On Not Clearing Universities Recruitment Bill; 'I'm Following Law'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan gave a clarification on the allegations by the TRS that the former is delaying six important bills which were passed by the state assembly with regard to Common Recruitment Board in the Telangana University, adding that her office is transparent and that nothing has been hidden.

When asked if she is trying to be confrontational again as the TRS is saying that the Governor is sitting on important bills which have been passed by the assembly, the Telangana Governor responded by saying, "Definitely not. I am not sitting on the bills, and I called the Education minister for some clarification. It is my concern, because, from 2013, recruitment did not happen, and now suddenly, just to quicken the process they are doing this."

The Governor further clarified, "For almost two months I am assessing the bill. Most of the posts were vacant, that were syndicated by me. I told them that more than 50% of teaching and non-teaching posts were vacant.

The Telangana Governor alleged that procedure was not followed and that she wanted to clear them, for which she approached the University Grants Commission.

"They are not following the procedure which was not followed previously. I wanted to clear them and I was approaching the University Grants Commission (UGC)," she said.

Two weeks ago, the state education department had claimed that the state Governor is delaying the clearing of the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022. Later, these officials also approached the Governor seeking clarity over the delay. The bill was prepared after the state government had decided to constitute a common board for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts in universities.

On September 12 and 13, the Bill was passed in the state Assembly and was sent to the Governor for consent along with five other Bills. However, the Governor was accused of not clearing them as yet.

'Pending recruitment for over 10 years'

Responding to why the bills were not sent back for changes if she had a problem, as alleged by TRS, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stated, "I need some time. Actually, I assisted, and then I was told that it was being followed in Odisha, Bihar and I got in touch with those states and got to know that they are not following the same process because nowadays, we are decentralising the recruitment process. I wrote to the UGC, and UGC has not cleared it. Another thing, they are now moving from the academicians to bureaucracy. I had my own doubts and was just clarifying them. "