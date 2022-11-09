Telangana Guv Denies TRS’ Phone Tapping Charges, Levels Counter Allegations On KCR Govt

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan denied allegations that the Raj Bhawan is tapping the phones of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) office bearers, and in turn levelled a counter allegation against the ruling party of tapping her phone, citing a conversation with a former colleague.

The Governor also spoke about some social media posts linking the Raj Bhawan with the ‘TRSs MLA poaching case’, however, she refused to elaborate on the same.

#WATCH | Telangana Gov Tamilisai Soundararajan says, "In a tape issue, they(State Govt)wanted to drag Raj Bhavan & mentioned Tushar. Tushar was my ADC...I suspect my phone being tapped...Tushar was calling me 2 days ago to wish on Diwali. Only after that they mentioned Tushar..." pic.twitter.com/YT9wPyc53E — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

‘I suspect my phone being tapped’: Telangana Governor

She alleged her phone was being tapped after citing her conversation with her Ex-ADC, “One day the official twitter handle of TRS says Raj Bhavan is involved in that (Phone tapping) process. They mentioned Raj Bhawan is involved and Tushar name is involved. They told within an hour, two hours they will release it. I am crystal clear in my statement it’s a transparent office and I am not involved in any such activities. All of my activities are very transparent and all of my officials know about that. Tushar was my ADC, I suspect my phone being tapped... two-three days he was calling me because he has landed in Hyderabad to wish me, he was calling. Why on the same day, they are mentioning his name? Is there anything more they know, who all are calling me. I want this clarification? (Sic).”

IMAGE: TWITTER@TAMILISAIGUV / PTI