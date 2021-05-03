Telangana Guv Drops Etela Rajender From Council Of Ministers Over Land Grabbing Charges

A day after Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender was sacked from his post over land grabbing allegations, the Telangana Governor has now dropped the former from the Council of Ministers. Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan took decision on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who had earlier ordered an inquiry against Rajender in the land grabbing case in Medak district.

Telangana Governor has dropped Minister Etela Rajender (in file photo) from the Council of Ministers on the advice of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao: Raj Bhavan



Earlier, the CM had ordered an inquiry against him into allegations of land grabbing in Medak district pic.twitter.com/PkuFRX4rjD — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Farmers allege land-grabbing by Etela Rajender

The land-grabbing allegations were brought to K Chandrasekhar Rao's attention by some farmers from the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district. The farmers alleged that Rajender and his followers illegally occupied the assigned land and threatened the villagers. The complaint further alleged that Rajender's followers, Alli Sudarshan and Anjala Sudhakar Reddy, had illegally taken over 100 acres of land belonging to BC, SC, ST claiming that the govt had taken it back. Villagers alleged that some sheds and a large poultry industry were built without permission on those lands, as per reports.

Image Credits: PTI/ANI