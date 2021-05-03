West Bengal
Telangana Guv Drops Etela Rajender From Council Of Ministers Over Land Grabbing Charges

A day after Telangana Health Min Etela Rajender was sacked from his post over land grabbing charges, the Guv has now dropped him from the Council of Ministers.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Image Credits: PTI/ANI 

A day after Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender was sacked from his post over land grabbing allegations, the Telangana Governor has now dropped the former from the Council of Ministers. Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan took decision on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who had earlier ordered an inquiry against Rajender in the land grabbing case in Medak district.

Farmers allege land-grabbing by Etela Rajender

The land-grabbing allegations were brought to K Chandrasekhar Rao's attention by some farmers from the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district. The farmers alleged that Rajender and his followers illegally occupied the assigned land and threatened the villagers. The complaint further alleged that Rajender's followers, Alli Sudarshan and Anjala Sudhakar Reddy, had illegally taken over 100 acres of land belonging to BC, SC, ST claiming that the govt had taken it back. Villagers alleged that some sheds and a large poultry industry were built without permission on those lands, as per reports. 

Image Credits: PTI/ANI 

