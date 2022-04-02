Telangana Guv Rues 'gap' Between Raj Bhavan & Pragati Bhavan As CM KCR Skips Her Invites

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she has been feeling a 'gap’ between the Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan (the office of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao), referring to the CM's repeated 'disrespect' for her invitations to him for different events.

Speaking to reporters on the Ugadi eve celebrations, on her perceived difference with KCR, she said “I did not do anything to create a gap. You should ask the other person also. I wanted to be a friendly governor. There may be some differences of opinion and that is not anything unusual."

Dr Soundararajan also said that she had not received an invitation to attend the official Ugadi celebrations of the government at Pragati Bhavan.

“I am not an egoistic person,” she said with a laugh and added “If I had received an invitation for the Ugadi celebrations at Pragati Bhavan, despite protocol, I would have attended the event. I respect invitations even if they are from the simplest of people. That is the bondage of brothers and sisters.”

'No stone was left unturned in inviting TRS leaders'

She said invitations for the Ugadi eve celebrations at her official residence were sent to everyone, from the Chief Minister to all the 119 MLAs, all MLCs, and MPs to leaders of political parties.

“No stone was left unturned,” she said, on the invitations sent to TRS leaders. “Some respected my invitation and came, I am sad that some did not. It was only a sister calling. The invitations were extended with pure affection,” Soundararajan said.

On the possible reasons why no one from the ruling party attended the event, she said, “Perhaps they had some other work. I don’t know.”

When a reporter said she missed the budget session in the state legislature, the Governor replied “I missed (being there).”

Before speaking to the media, the governor, in a brief address to the gathering that included former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, and leaders of various political parties, said “most of you have responded and respected my invitation and I thank each and everybody for that gesture. On this occasion, my message to the people of Telangana, whose people I love, is that an energetic sister is there in the Raj Bhavan to extend a helping hand to you.”