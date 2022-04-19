Telangana Guv Says 'challenging' To Work With KCR; 'CMs Trying To Become Dictatorial'

Amidst reports of a tiff, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday expressed that it was 'challenging' to work with CM K. Chandrashekar Rao. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Dr. Soundararajan asserted that certain elected Chief Ministers were becoming 'dictatorial', adding that this was not good for democracy.

"It sure is challenging to work along with Telangana CM. Certain democratically elected CMs are trying to become dictatorial. This is not good," she said. The latest remarks by the Governor come days after she spoke about the CM's repeated 'disrespect' for her invitations to him for different events.

'Gap between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan': Guv

Earlier in April, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan had stated that she was feeling a 'gap’ between the Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan-- the office of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Speaking to reporters on the eve of Ugadi celebrations, she discussed her perceived differences with KCR saying, “I did not do anything to create a gap. You should ask the other person also. I wanted to be a friendly governor. There may be some differences of opinion and that is not anything unusual."

Furthermore, she revealed that she had not received an invitation to attend the official Ugadi celebrations of the government at Pragati Bhavan. “I am not an egoistic person. If I had received an invitation to the Ugadi celebrations at Pragati Bhavan, despite protocol, I would have attended the event. I respect invitations even if they are from the simplest of people. That is the bondage of brothers and sisters," she said.

The governor further asserted that she had left 'no stone unturned' and invitations for the Ugadi eve celebrations at her official residence were sent to everyone- from the Chief Minister to all the 119 MLAs, MLCs, MPs and leaders of political parties. “Some respected my invitation and came, I am sad that some did not. It was only a sister calling. The invitations were extended with pure affection,” Soundararajan said.

On the possible reasons why no one from the ruling party attended the event, she said, “Perhaps they had some other work. I don’t know.”