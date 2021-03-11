Last Updated:

'Telangana Has Seen Visible Development Under KCR's TRS Government': State Minister KTR

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has said that under the K Chandrashekhar Rao government, Telangana has seen more development than in the previous 60 years

'Telangana has seen visible development under TRS-govt': State Minister KTR

While addressing teachers and graduates at a gathering in Hyderabad, KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development on Wednesday said that under the K Chandrashekhar Rao government, Telangana has seen the "development right from the basic need of the people to the most sophisticated infrastructure." It has progressed in just six and a half years, which has not occurred in the previous 60 years.

Praising the KCR-led govt in the state, Rama affirmed, "Telangana has seen the development right from the basic need of the people to the most sophisticated infrastructure. It has seen development in just a span of six and half years, which has not been done over the last 60 years." 

TRS leader praises KCR-led govt in Telangana

He claimed that the TRS government established five medical colleges in 6.5 years, whereas, previous governments took more than 60 years to set up such five institutes. Rao added, "For the last six and a half years, Telangana was able to set up five medical colleges while over 60 years the previous governments were able to establish only five. the TRS government is able to give students scholarships for those who are willing to study abroad." TRS Minister briefed that the state government has been spending Rs 1,20,000 on every student who is studying in  650 residential schools developed by the TRS government. 

Rao opined that multi-national companies invest huge money in the state and set-up their offices that has created great opportunities for skilled and talented youth. In Hyderabad, 1,33,000 job opportunities have been provided to the youth in the public sector. He added, "They were able to provide 1,33,000 job opportunities to the unemployed youth in the state in the public sector jobs."

Telangana Minister accuses Modi govt for not keeping promises

The Minister also accused the Modi government for not keeping the promises during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. KTR said that the state had faced a huge loss during the lockdown but the Central government did not help Telangana during the tough times. He alleged that the Centre did not even give the GST compensation. He asserted, "The state has faced a loss of Rs 50,000 crores due to the pandemic and have to appeal to the central government to assist the state during the tough times but the central government instead of providing us the helping hand, they have not even provided us with what has to be given to the state in the form of GST compensation. The Modi government has failed to keep the promises that he made to the public on India." 

