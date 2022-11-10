Telangana HC Orders Release Of Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh; Imposes Conditions

In a big relief for suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered his release two and a half months after his incarceration. The division bench of Justices A Abhishek Reddy and Juvvadi Sridevi's verdict came on a plea habeas corpus plea filed by the Goshamahal MLA's wife Usha Bai order. While Advocate General BS Prasad defended the invocation of the Preventive Detention Act, senior advocate L Ravi Chander argued in favour of the suspended leader. The HC set aside the PD Act proceedings against him stressing that this was not a fit case for detention under this law.

However, the MLA was directed to not hold any celebratory rally or meeting after his release, not make a provocative speech against any religion, or post any offensive posts on social media. Speaking to the media, advocate Karuna Sagar mentioned, " High Court set aside the PD Act and gave some conditions that T Raja Singh can't take out rallies and can't address the media and that no derogatory comments can be posted on social media in the future. So today's rally at least won't be held".

Buoyed by the HC's decision, a tweet from the suspended BJP MLA's account read, "Religion prevailed. Once again I am present at your service. Jai Shri Ram." Later at night, Singh was released from jail.

T Raja Singh stokes row

After making controversial remarks about a religious figure in a video dated August 22, protests rocked Hyderabad demanding action against T Raja Singh. During the stir, stone-pelting was reported and a mob was heard chanting provocative slogans such as 'Sar Tan Se Juda'. While the Goshamahal MLA was arrested on August 23, he was released on bail that same day. Meanwhile, BJP suspended him and sought an explanation from him by September 2 on why he shouldn't be expelled for expressing views contrary to the party's position.

In another development, AIMIM sought the expulsion of Singh from the Telangana Assembly. Finally, on August 25, he was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act and sent to the Cherlapally Central Jail. As per the police, 101 criminal cases were registered against the suspended BJP leader who was “involved in 18 communal offences”. It added that Singh has been “habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches” and “driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder". Earlier this year, Singh was slapped with a 72-hour campaign ban by the EC for threatening the UP voters.