Telangana HC Pulls Up KCR Govt; Directs Party To Hold Ceremonial Republic Day Celebrations

In a big setback to the Telangana government, the Telangana High Court has directed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government to hold a ceremonial Republic Day celebration. A writ petition was filed in the HC against K Chandrasekhar-led government's decision to not hold the parade which is inspected by the Governor.

The high court after hearing the matter directed the state government to follow central guidelines for the Republic Day celebration and conduct the parade. The BRS has been directed to make all arrangements for the R-Day celebrations.

The petitioner's counsel said, "Today a petition was filed in Telangana High Court requesting the state government to celebrate Republic Day at the Parade Ground. The state govt has already made arrangements at Raj Bhavan and refused to celebrate at Parade Ground citing Covid-19 protocols."

He added, "The court directed the state govt to celebrate Republic Day in a befitting manner at a befitting place."

BRS vs Guv

Traditionally, a major event during Republic Day with both the Governor and Chief Minister attending used to take place at Parade Ground in the city every year. Deciding not to host an official Republic Day event, the government had asked Raj Bhavan to hold the R-Day event independently.

The relations between the BRS government and Raj Bhavan are not on the best of terms with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan complaining of protocol not being followed with regard to her office, while the KCR government has reservations about some Bills pending with the Governor and her functioning.

On January 19, Soundararajan alleged that protocol is not being obeyed and that she did not receive any communication from the government on conducting the Republic Day event.

Meanwhile, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed KCR for not holding ceremonial Republic Day celebrations.

Describing the government's decision as undemocratic and against the spirit of the Constitution, Sanjay said that it amounted to insulting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. "It's a clear case of conspiracy to curtail the Constitutional responsibilities of the Governor," he said.

"KCR has utter contempt towards women. That is why he has been humiliating the woman Governor time and again. People should realise how the chief minister, who cannot respect a woman in the highest Constitutional position in the state, would implement 35 per cent reservations for women," he said.