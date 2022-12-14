Telangana HC Raps Cops Over YS Sharmila's Plea; 'Don't Interfere With Personal Liberty'

After YSRTP chief YS Sharmila filed a lunch motion petition in the Telangana High Court, the HC has now questioned the police on how they could disturb the personal freedom of the leader. The High Court has also ordered the removal of barricades placed in front of the leader's house immediately.

"Do not interfere with personal liberty. Don't impose restrictions on movement," the High Court observed during the hearing.

This comes three days after YS Sharmila, who was on an indefinite fast protesting against the TRS government for not being granted permission to hold her Praja Prasthanam padayatra, was arrested and shifted to a private hospital in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad around 1 AM on Sunday. Telangana Police forced media personnel, and her party leaders and cadres, to move away from the location before she was forcefully shifted out of the protest location.

On a fast-to-death demonstration from Friday, the leader did not even consume water, resulting in her health deteriorating rapidly. The doctors monitoring the YSR Telangana party chief's health stated that her blood pressure and glucose levels fell to alarming levels, and expressed concern over dehydration which could lead to electrolyte imbalance, potent enough to pose a danger to her kidneys.

YS Sharmila issues video statement from the hospital

While in the hospital, the YSRTP chief issued a video statement where she accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of using all means and machinery to' trouble her and obstruct her'. “KCR has abused the machinery, and despite the court order has rejected my pleas to continue my padayatra, showing contempt against the court directive, and brutally imposing curfews, gag orders, and barricading my house during my satyagraha. My party activists and supporters were ruthlessly arrested and detained," Sharmila said.

On December 9, the Telangana Police denied permission to Sharmila for her padayatra following which she staged a demonstration near Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue in Hyderabad along with other party members and announced a fast-to-death if the padayatra is not allowed.