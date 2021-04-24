Telangana Health Min Rajender Says Shortage Of Beds In Private Hospitals, Not Govt Clinics

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday spoke exclusively to Republic TV. Eatala Rajender highlighted the state government's efforts amid the second wave of COVID-19. Rajender also spoke about the situation pertaining to hospital beds, oxygen and medical supplies in the state. Eatala Rajender stated that the Telangana government is making efforts to increase beds in government hospitals.

Further speaking on the availability of medicines in Telangana, Eatala Rajender remarked that state capital Hyderabad is not facing any issues when it comes to medicines. However, he also added that people from other states are coming to Telangana and that many have succumbed.

"There is a shortage of ICU beds in private hospitals but not in government hospitals. The situation in Telangana is better than Delhi." Said Eatala Rajender.

Speaking on the oxygen supply for Telangana, Rajender added that the state government has already reached out to Delhi for oxygen supply for its hospitals. "State government has requested Centre for oxygen supply from Centre but it is taking some time." Rajender added.

Telangana records 7,432 coronavirus cases

Telangana witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths in a single day ever with 7432 fresh infections and 33 more fatalities. The tally stands at over 3.87 lakh while the toll rose to 1,961. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1464, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 606 and Rangareddy 504, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 23. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 3,87,106 while with 2,157 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,26,997.

With PTI Inputs

Image Credits: Republic World