Telangana Health Minister Sacked Over Land-grabbing Allegations; CM KCR Takes Over Dept

Amid allegations of land-grabbing, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday has been sacked and his portfolio has been transferred to CM K Chandrashekar Rao by the Governor. This move happened on the recommendation of KCR after he ordered probe against Rajender over alleged land-grabbing. Rajender had repeatedly claimed that Hyderabad faced no shortage of medicines and that shortage of ICU beds was only in private hospitals but not in government hospitals.

Eatala Rajender sacked

As per reports, eight farmers from Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district complained to the CM alleging that Rajender and his followers illegally occupied the assigned lands and threatened the villagers. The complaint alleged that Rajender's followers - Alli Sudarshan and Anjala Sudhakar Reddy had illegally captured 100 acres of lands belonging to BC, SC, ST, claiming that the govt had taken it back. Villagers alleged that some sheds and a large poultry industry were built without permission on those lands, as per reports.

Telangana COVID curbs

The KCR government has announced night curfew across the state from 9 PM on April 20 to 5 AM with immediate effect till 5 AM on May 1. During the night curfew all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc. shall close at 8 PM except for hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services. Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time for the transportation of the above-mentioned categories of people during the period of night curfew. No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. CM KCR, his son KT Rama Rao and 500 others have been infected with COVID after attending a massive by-poll rally in Nagarjuna Sagar - where COVID norms were violated.

The govt has also offered free vaccines to all above 18 years spending more than Rs 2,500 crores to vaccinate everyone. KCR further said that apart from Bharath Biotech, several other institutions including Reddy Labs are coming forward to produce vaccines, and hence, there will be no dearth of vaccines. The High Court had expressed anger on the state govt for not taking adequate measures to prevent the spread of the virus, demanding the govt's plan. Last year, the court had intervened to do away with the TRS govt's policy of using only govt hospitals for testing and treatment of the virus.

