The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily to the Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Thursday for his "shocking justification" of the Hyderabad gang rape case, and accused the TRS government of attempting to safeguard the "VIP culprits."

Earlier today, while speaking to reporters on the recent rape incident involving a minor girl in Jubilee Hills, Mahmood Ali said devices like mobile phones and social media were spoiling the youth and leading them towards such crimes.

"We feel sad about what happened (in Hyderabad). The youth should not be involved in these kinds of acts because they are the future of our nation. We will try to award them in the days to come. I would like to congratulate the police on conducting a fair probe. In this era of technological advancement, people are using mobile phones and youth are getting spoiled. It is the responsibility of the parents to look after them," the home minister said.

He even requested the parents to "control" their children and stop them from "roaming freely". "I would like to appeal to all the parents to take care of their children and if they roam freely it will be difficult to stop them and we will also see and try how to control them in the coming days," he said.

Sack Telangana Home Minister: BJP

Enraged by insensitive remarks on the heinous crime, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala demanded the immediate removal of Mahmood Ali as the Home Minister.

"The Telangana Minister blamed family, mobile phones, and everything else except the culprits in an attempt for VVIP 'beta bachao.' The KCR govt must immediately tell us do they accept this mindset which dates back to 1,400 years? Or do they think that this mindset should be condemned? Will they sack this Home Minister for trying to justify rapes, for his incompetence, and for giving protection to VIP culprits?" the BJP leader asked in a video message.

It has been alleged that a top politician's son is among the six accused in the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad on May 28. The BJP has repeatedly accused the TRS government of safeguarding the accused, due to his political affiliations.

However, the Telangana Minister assured that the police have initiated action against all members having political connections in the matter. "No one is a friend or enemy to the police," Ali said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police has arrested all six accused in the case - including five juveniles. On Wednesday, the Nampally court remanded the accused - a major, identified as Saduddin Malik, to three days of police custody, till June 11