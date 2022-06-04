Telangana Home Min Breaks Silence On Hyderabad Gangrape; Says 'no Accused Will Be Spared'

Days after a minor girl was raped in Hyderabad, Telangana Home Minister assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the complaint on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Mohammed Mahmood Ali asserted that the state police was working on the case without any undue pressure, and will not spare anyone involved in the dastardly act against the 17-year-old.

"There was a delay of a day or two, because the victim was a minor. But now, the police are sternly taking action," Ali justified after the K Chandrasekhar Rao government bore the heat of the Opposition parties for inaction.

Telangana minor rape case

The footage of May 28 which is currently doing the rounds on social media, purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.

When the girl flagged the incident in front of his parents, her father submitted a complaint to the police. On the complaint of the girl's father, a police case was registered. The case was registered under Sections 354 (attempt to outrage a woman's modesty) and 323 (voluntary causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 (aggravated sexual assault) read with 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.