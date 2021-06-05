Telangana IT Min KTR Appeals To PM Modi To Import COVID Vaccines: 'Centre Should Wake Up'

Amid reports of COVID-19 vaccine shortage nationwide, Telangana IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao appealed to the Central government to procure COVID-19 vaccines from other countries.

KTR, also the COVID-19 Task Force Committee Chairperson, has asked the Centre to come up with a universal vaccination policy amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

He said, "The Central Government should wake up and procure COVID19 vaccines from the countries where the availability is more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly speak to our ally countries and import vaccines." The minister added, "The country's economic situation has become worst and the GDP has collapsed like never before. The Centre said they can spend Rs. 35,000 crores on vaccination drive and import vaccines then the central government should go ahead and use the allotted funds to procure vaccines from other countries."

No bids for Telangana COVID-19 vaccine supply tender

After an attempt by the leaders of the various states to procure vaccines individually from manufacturers failed, the CMs have now returned to the consensus, in their own respective ways, that the Centre should procure the doses for them. KTR on Friday had appealed to the Centre to procure vaccines from 'wherever available' across the globe and demanded a universal vaccination policy to exit the 'crisis situation'.

This appeal to the Centre surfaced after a wary Telangana government let out the information that they had not received any bid from suppliers for the COVID-19 vaccine in the global tender it issued for procuring 10 million jabs, government sources informed PTI.

"There was no response for the global tender," they told PTI.

Representatives of AstraZeneca and Sputnik V and some trade representatives took part in the pre-bid meeting on May 27, sources had earlier said.

COVID-19 situation In Telangana

COVID-19 cases in Telangana have been significantly declining over the last few weeks. While the state recorded 2,175 new cases and 3,821 recoveries,15 deaths were reported on Friday.

A total of 5,87,664 infections have been reported in the state so far, including 5,53,400 recoveries and 3,346 deaths. There are currently 30,918 active COVID-19 cases

The state-wide lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on May 31, is now extended by another 10 days. However, some relaxations in the timings have been granted.