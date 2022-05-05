Telangana: JP Nadda Slams 'divide & Rule' Policy Of TRS, Calls KCR Govt 'most Corrupt'

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday addressed a rally in Telangana's Mahbubnagar where he lashed out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for their 'divide and rule' politics. Citing the success of the BJP in the Dubbaka and Huzoorabad by-polls, Nadda remarked that the people of Telangana had made up their mind to usher in a BJP government soon.

"What happened in Dubbaka explosion (2020 by-polls), Huzoor fell in Huzoorabad (2021 by-polls), all these incidents have disturbed KCR sahib. The people have decided that they want to change in Telangana and want a BJP-led government here. Modi's government is an accountable government, it is a proactive government," said JP Nadda.

#WATCH | KCR Ji has gone disturbed due to BJP winning in Dubbaka (bypoll in 2020) and Huzarabad (bypoll in 2021)...This shows that people want change now, they want BJP's double engine govt in Telangana: BJP chief JP Nadda in Mahbubnagar, Telangana pic.twitter.com/qRZsIht11T — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

KCR government most corrupt: JP Nadda

Furthering his attack against KCR, the BJP president called the TRS government the 'most corrupt' in Telangana. "During the Corona period, when the Modi government was worried about the people, then KCR was flouting the Corona protocol. When the voice of democracy started rising, then Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested in an unconstitutional manner citing the Corona protocol. KCR has the most corrupt government in Telangana," said Nadda.

He also cited the multi-crore Kaleshwaram project in the state, alleging that it had become 'the ATM for KCR'. "Earlier Kaleshwaram project was worth Rs 20 thousand crores, today it has become worth Rs 1.20 thousand crores," he said.

"Apart from being corrupt, the government of KCR is also increasing appeasement. It is talking about divide and rule. But the people of Telangana are enlightened, the people here know to fight and claim their rights. In the coming times, lotus will bloom in the land of Telangana," Nadda affirmed.

Amid 'Vande Mataram' chants, BJP chief JP Nadda received a warm welcome in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. Incidentally, his arrival into the state and his remarks on TRS' 'appeasement politics', comes against the backdrop of the gruesome Hyderabad killing where a 25-year-old Hindu man was lynched to death on a busy street in Saroornagar by his Muslim wife's relatives.