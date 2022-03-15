Telangana: K T Rama Rao Slams Congress' Raja Gopal Reddy, 'Party Involved In All Scams'

Coming down heavily on Congress MLA Raja Gopal Reddy, Telangana Municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao sought an apology over former's remarks on Minister Srinivas Yadav in Assembly. The TRS leader also described the Congress party as 'a corrupt party that is involved in all the scams.' A war of words had emerged between the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress members during the Telangana Legislative Assembly session on Monday.

K T Rama Rao's corruption allegations on Congress

"Congress party is a corrupt party that is involved in all the scams. A for Adarsh scam, B for Bofors, C for Commonwealth, from A to Z they are involved in all the scams," said KTR.

KTR also said when TRS leaders were celebrating CM KCR's birthday, their leaders (Congress) says to do mourning for three days. 'Congress party hasn't got the deposits in five states,' he added.

TRS-Congress dispute

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed a war of words between the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress members with the TRS demanding an apology from the Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for his remarks against Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking during a debate on demands for grants for 2022-23 Rajagopal Reddy had talked about irrigation contracts and alleged corruption. Triggered by this, the Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy sought removal of Rajagopal Reddy’s comments from the records and sought an apology from him. Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said Rajagopal Reddy’s comments on Yadav would be removed from the records.

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao alleged that Congress has been embroiled in corruption and that Rajagopal Reddy should complain to the CVC (Central Vigilance Commission), courts or others if he had any evidence. The row came to an end after Rajagopal Reddy withdrew his remarks.

