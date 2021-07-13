Telangana: Kaushik Reddy Set To Join TRS On July 16 Day After Resigning From Congress

Putting an end to all speculations, former Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy announced that he will join the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on July 16. This came a day after he sent his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi and alleging Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy of paying Rs 50 crore to AICC leader Manickam Tagore to get the post of president of Telangana Congress. For the last few weeks, Kaushik was surrounded by too many controversies after an audiotape leaked in which he was allegedly heard saying that he will contest the election from the Huzurabad constituency on a TRS ticket.

Kaushik Reddy Audiotape case

An audiotape is extensively surfacing on social media platforms in which former Congress leader Kaushik Reddy is heard speaking to TRS worker Vijender of Madannapet, asking him to mobilize youth and bring them to the TRS party by paying them Rs 3000- 5000. In the leaked audiotape, Kaushik is also heard saying that he will contest the election from the Huzurabad constituency on a TRS ticket.

In the leaked audiotape, Kaushik is heard saying, "OK. Leave all that now. I made this call to inform you that I was confirmed a TRS ticket. I know you are in TRS. Give me the list of all our youth leaders who are not with us (indicating the status of TRS youth leaders after Etala Rajendar’s exit from TRS). How many are there?".

"I will take care. We will meet their expenses. Bring all of them into our fold within two days. I will take care of the money. How much time will it take?" added Kaushik.

TPCC secy Kaushik Reddy sent his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi. During a press conference, yesterday he alleged that Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy paid Rs 50 crore to AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore to get the post of TPCC President. pic.twitter.com/K0kHpnolvB — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Kaushik Reddy's resgination from Congress

Kaushik's resignation came hours after Telangana Congress disciplinary action committee, led by its Chairman M Kodama Reddy, sought a show-cause notice, asking Kaushik to explain his anti-party activities and his alleged involvement with TRS leaders, despite having been warned about it in the past

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy issued a warning to all those leaders who are trying to betray the party and the people. Furthermore, Uttam Kumar Reddy, who happens to be a close relative of Kaushik, condemned his action and said, "Kaushik became Assembly level leader because Congress gave him a ticket. Now he seems to be making baseless allegations to please his boss in the ruling TRS"

Those who're loyal to KCR always throw false allegations on me because my primary duty is to defeat TRS. My lawyers will issue notice for defamation & the complaint will be registered in Madurai. Welcome to Madurai Court, tweets AICC Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/ZF2WHdl7vJ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Congress leaders reaction to Kaushik's resignation

Kaushik's resignation has invoked sharp reactions from Congress leaders. A senior Congress leader and Ex-MP, Ponnam Prabhakar also tweeted, “A Committed Soldier of Congress. A Sincere and Honest man. I seriously condemn all the false allegations on Manickam Tagore’s integrity. Immediate action should be taken on all those people.”



He further stated, “Manickam Tagoreji’s loyalty and honesty can’t be questioned. Senseless and baseless allegations made by traitors to defame Congress party can’t be tolerated.”

Another Congress leader Mallu Ravi, Ex-MP and TPCC Senior Vice President, said, "Kaushik Reddy is acting as a toy in the hands of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao".

Credit: (With some ANI inputs)