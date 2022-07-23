Telangana: KTR And BJP's Bandi Sanjay In War Of Words After Latter's Attack On CM KCR

An indirect war of words erupted between the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), KT Rama Rao and Telangana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay, as both leaders were seen taking shots at each other on Twitter.

The rift allegedly started over a media report which had quoted Bandi Sanjay saying that the current Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) "will face the Enforcement Directorate probe soon."

In relation to that statement of Bandi Sanjay slamming CM KCR, KT Rama Rao (KTR) tweeted by saying, "Dear @PMOIndia Thanks for appointing your BJP state president Sri BS Kumar as the Chief of ED also Now we realize double engine that runs this country is actually "Modi & ED".

Now we realise double engine that runs this country is actually “Modi & ED” #ModiGovt pic.twitter.com/IlyOcbh9ty — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 22, 2022

In what seemed like a direct response to KTR's tweet, Bandi Sanjay was seen suggesting practicing Yoga, to those experiencing anxiety, until the investigative agencies knock on their door.

"The signs of fear among robbers especially Twitter Tillu, is at all time high... Yoga is good for people experiencing anxiety... Suggest to inhale and exhale until investigative agencies knock your door. #TwitterTillu," Bandhi tweeted.

Yoga is good for people experiencing anxiety... Suggest to inhale and exhale until investigative agencies knock your door.#TwitterTillu — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) July 22, 2022

The two leaders did not tag each other nor did they reply directly to each other's comments in this entire saga.

The tussle between TRS and BJP continues

Another dispute between the BJP and the TRS over the Telangana flood situation flared out a few days ago. Following TRS charges that the Modi administration did not provide Telangana with any money from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), BJP's Amit Malviya had shared a detailed Twitter thread response to the claims. He also criticised the TRS for 'mishandling' the flood catastrophe and the public cash.

The Telangana unit of the BJP claimed earlier on Friday that the K Chandrashekar Rao-led state government is using the police to obstruct BJP initiatives and that TRS politicians are attacking BJP members.

"The ruling party is stopping the BJP activities everywhere with the help of the police. The current 'Palle Gosha- BJP Bharosa' programme of the state BJP has appointed one senior member for each constituency in Telangana to know the problems of the people and assure them of BJP's support. The leaders are required to stay in the constituencies for ten days and know the problems of the people to work on them. Vivek Venkataswamy, National Executive Committee Member and ex-MP, who is in charge of Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district, was stopped by the police on his way to Burgul village," said the statement by the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)