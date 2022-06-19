Telangana: KTR Overlooks Congress' Chances Of Returning To Power; 'left With Just History'

In a key political development, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao on Saturday lashed out at Congress and stated that the grand old party used its ‘chances’ to ruin the state. Hitting out at the party, the minister asserted that Congress is left with "only history but no future." KTR further dismissed the chances of the grand old party coming back to power at the Centre.

Addressing a public gathering in Kollapur, Mahabubnagar on Saturday, the Telangana Urban Development Minister lambasted Congress and accused it of being a ‘party with caste madness’. The TRS leader mentioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent plea for public support and stated that the Congress party had 10 chances, which they used to ruin the state and the country. He said, “Recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi when he came to Warangal asked for one chance for the party and said he will change the farmers’ lives.”

“But the Congress MP should bear in mind that people had given the Congress party 10 chances and in turn, it ruined the state and the entire country,” the Minister said. “Congress party is left with history, but it has no future. There are no chances of a congress party winning in the country. Here the Congress party is the party with the caste madness,” KTR further added while dismissing chances of the party’s bounce back to power.

'BJP leaders are spewing poison': KTR

Furthermore, KTR also targeted the BJP and asserted that the party’s leaders were spewing poison with communal politics. He criticised the ruling party over the price of cooking gas cylinders and compared it to the prices under the UPA government. “The BJP, which is in power at the Centre, has turned the country into a Ravanakashtam with its ill-considered decisions. BJP leaders are spewing poison whenever they speak. Hindu-Muslim religion is used to provoke the people,” the minister said.

KTR mentioned the BJP’s criticism of the UPA government in the past for collecting Rs 400 for domestic cooking gas cylinders and said that the price had now crossed Rs 1,050 and accused the government of inaction over it. “I am telling all the people that we don’t want these two parties but we need welfare and development, we want a government that supports the poor,” he said. Meanwhile, the TRS leader also mentioned the Central government’s promise of ‘depositing Rs 15 lakhs of money in the banks’ and questioned the same.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI