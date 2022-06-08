Telangana: KTR Rebuts PM Modi's 'dynastic Rule' Jibe; BJP MP Scorches Back

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed PM Narendra Modi saying that the PM is only doing only lip service in Hyderabad and alleged him of giving away all funds to Gujarat. The attacks from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader come after Narendra Modi's attack on the incumbent Telangana government where he alleged the party of 'dynastic misrule' in the state.

Launching a series of questions on Wednesday, TRS minister KTR asked PM Modi, "Modi Ji, Community service endeavours?! Are you running a Govt or an NGO? Any update on Flood relief funds for Hyderabad? Any monetary support for Musi rejuvenation or the Hyderabad Metro extension? Any update on ITIR? Mere lip service for Hyderabad/Telangana & funds only for Gujarat."

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had met with various BJP workers in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Sharing the details about the meeting, PM Modi revealed that the party talked about plans to help the people in the state. He further alleged that BJP will work for ending 'dynastic rule' in Telangana.

PM Modi said, "Met Telangana BJP corporators in GHMC and other Party leaders from Telangana. We had wide-ranging discussions on how to focus on community service endeavours and help people at the grassroots. BJP will work for good governance and ending dynastic misrule in Telangana."

BJP hits back after KTR's statement

Telangana BJP MP from Nizamabad constituency Dharmapuri Arvind attacked KT Rama Rao calling him a born liar. The BJP leader further added that the central government has already provided ₹1,200 to ₹1,300 crore worth of cyclone relief. The MP went on to allege that the Telangana Minister is a bigger liar than his father, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said, "KTR is a liar. We have given Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 crores for Hyderabad cyclone relief. His father is also a liar but he (KTR) is a 10 times bigger liar than his father."

The attacks and counter-attacks between both parties come amid the approaching elections in the state of Telangana. Telangana will undergo elections next year, 2023. TRS comfortably won the first elections in the state and K Chandrashekhar Rao went on to become the CM in the state. KCR retained power in 2018 as the TRS comfortably won with a majority in the state.