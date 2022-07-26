Telangana: KTR Urges TRS Leaders To Not To Drag Kids Of Opponents Into Political Battles

In a key development, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday urged party officials and social media users to refrain from including kids of political opponents in their political battles.

Taking to Twitter, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said let's leave the kids out of these political battles as It’s unbecoming and not acceptable. He further appealed to all TRS leaders and social media soldiers to not indulge in dragging the children of our political opponents. He further said, 'let’s take them to task on ideological, policy and performance issues.'

Guys, let’s leave the kids out of these political battles. It’s unbecoming & not acceptable



Appeal to all TRS leaders and social media soldiers to NOT indulge in dragging the children of our political opponents



Let’s take them to task on ideological, policy & performance issues https://t.co/iby0SJqpCU — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 25, 2022

KT Rama Rao also recommended TRS leaders to fight the Opposition on the lines of ideological, policy-making and performance issues.’ The development comes after several Opposition leaders dragged children into their political fights.