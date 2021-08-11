Telangana: Local BJP Leader Found Dead In His Burnt Car's Trunk, Case Registered

In a horrific incident, a local Telangana BJP leader was found dead after his car was set ablaze by unidentified minscreants in Medak district. According to the police, BJP leader V Srinivas Prasad's burnt body was recovered from his car's trunk in the wee hours of Wednesday. Prasad was a former BJP district vice president and also a businessman.

Case registered under Section 302 of IPC

“Today in the wee hours, few accused persons set Srinivas on fire along with his car. After receiving information about a car fire, we have noticed that Srinivas’s dead body lying in car's trunk. The accused have set Srinivas along with his car on fire," said Superintendent of Police of Medak district, Chandana Deepti IPS

Telangana | A local BJP leader in Medak District died after he was set ablaze by unidentified persons. A case has been registered.



"Few persons set him on fire along with his car. We found his burnt body in the trunk of his car," said Chandana Deepti, SP, Medak (10.08) pic.twitter.com/wdmEyThavf — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Police informed that the corpse has been shifted to a local government hospital for Post Mortem Examination as the investigation is still going on. A case has been registered under Section 302 (punishment for muder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are also trying to figure out if it was a political murder or a personal vendetta.

