Telangana: Malkajgiri MLA Hanumanth Rao quits BRS over ticket denial to son

Ahead of the year-end Telangana Assembly polls, Malkajgiri legislator Mynampally Hanumanth Rao tendered his resignation from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, citing his discontent with the party's ticket distribution. Making his resignation official in a video message, he said that he took the step after consulting the people of his constituency, his supporters, and well-wishers.

Affirming that the announcement of his future political discourse will come at the appropriate time, he said, "I will always remember your (voters) support as long as I breathe. I will stand by all my well-wishers in the State and the people of Malkajgiri constituency. My actions will align with the people’s desires, and I have no intention of yielding to any pressure."

The Malkajgiri MLA, who joined the BRS party during the 2014 elections and won the Malkajgiri seat in 2018, has been seen actively involving his son in politics. Harbouring ambitions for Rohit, to contest the Medak seat, Hanumanth Rao included him in various social activities in the constituency for the past few years.

The BRS party's announcement of its candidates list, which notably omitted Rohit, was met with disappointment. Expressing his frustration, Hanumantha Rao accused Finance Minister T Harish Rao of hindering Rohit's candidacy.

He also voiced criticism towards the party leadership, particularly in light of BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to retain sitting MLA Padma Devender Reddy as the party's candidate for the Medak Assembly constituency, intensifying dissatisfaction.