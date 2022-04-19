Telangana Min KTR Accuses BJP Of Stoking Communal Tensions In Cryptic Jibe; 'Won't Spare'

Telangana Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao in a cryptic jibe launched fresh salvos at the opposition BJP on Tuesday and accused the saffron party of 'trying to stir communal tension' in the state. While giving a stern warning to those ‘who are trying to make political gains by dividing people based on religion and caste,’ TRS working President Rama Rao stated that CM KC Rao-led TRS administration will deal with an iron fist with such elements and they will not be spared if found guilty of stoking communal conflicts in the state.

His remarks came in the light of a series of incidents of communal violence that have been recorded across various states in the past two weeks. Ahead of polls, TRS has alleged that some anti-social elements have been trying to deplete the social harmony of the state.

'Will not tolerate anti-social elements stoking communal tensions'

While addressing the people at an event in old Hyderabad city, KTR called upon people to take responsibility for depriving 'such elements' of power to teach them a lesson.

He further asserted that the Telangana government is committed to maintaining law and order in the state. KT Rama Rao also announced development projects worth Rs 500 crores underlining that his party's idea of governance is to bring peace, progress and development, unlike others who are attempting to make political benefits by dividing people based on caste and religion.

Ministers @KTRTRS and @mahmoodalitrs laid the foundation stone for strengthening and improvement of sewer network in Karwan constituency. MP @asadowaisi, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, MLC @SurabhiVaniDevi & others participated. pic.twitter.com/2bKtAyNCzZ — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 19, 2022

Noting the developmental work carried out by his government in the state, ahead of polls, KTR claimed that the announcement of Rs 500 crores for the development of Hyderabad’s old city in a day is proof of his party’s dedication to developing the region.

KTR to name newly launched Bahadurpura flyover after Jamia Nizamia founder

KTR, who also holds charge of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, made these remarks while inaugurating a new flyover at Bahadurpura Junction. The 690-meter flyover between Bahadurpura police station and the Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park was built as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme for Rs 190 crore (SRDP). Bahadurpura's traffic congestion is projected to be reduced by the six-lane bi-directional flyover.

MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated the 690 meter long Bahadurpura Flyover today. Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs, MP @asadowaisi, MLA Moazzam Khan, MLC @SurabhiVaniDevi and others participated. pic.twitter.com/Lg3dmEbOsX — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 19, 2022

KTR also agreed to name the flyover after Jamia Nizamia founder Fazeelath Jung Hafiz Mohammed Anwarullah Farooqui, as suggested by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Jamia Nizamia, one of India's oldest Islamic seminaries, is located in Hyderabad's old city. It was founded in 1876.

Image: Twitter/ @MinisterKTR