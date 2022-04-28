Telangana Min KTR Hits Back At Puri Over Fuel Price Hike; 'Advise Centre To Scrap Cess'

Telangana Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao gave a stern response to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on his take on TRS-led state government's income from fuel tax and went on to advise Puri to not 'indulge in the subterfuge for political purposes.'

While hitting out at the Union minister for his claims on TRS run Telangana government's collection of VAT on fuel, KTR retorted with a jibe and asked Puri to 'not run with hares and hunt around the hounds.' Defying the Union minister's claims, the Telangana minister gave a broader explanation supporting his argument on the row. TRS working president argued that the base price of the global crude oil purchased from the international markets remains comparatively the same for 2014 (before BJP came to power) and 2022 (BJP’s second term in Power), however, a sharp surge in the selling price of the fuel has been witnessed within seven years.

Centre surged petrol cess by 294%, Diesel by 612% since 2014: KTR

With the aforementioned argument, KTR proposed that the only possible explanation behind the subsequent fuel price hike was the imposition of additional cess and taxes. KTR claimed that the reason behind the multifold surge in the selling rates of petrol and diesel is the notable increment in the cess and taxes being levied by the BJP ruled Union government.

Puri Ji, You can’t run with the hares & hunt with the hounds



Price of Barrel of Crude oil back in 2014 & in April 2022 is almost the same $105



But price of Petrol in 2014 was ₹70 & now it is at ₹120



NO increase in VAT in Telangana. So where did the increase come from? pic.twitter.com/HUWl4k5VwN — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 28, 2022

Lashing the Union Government, KTR furthered his argument with the support of an infographic which revealed that the cess imposed by the centre on petrol increased by 294% and on diesel by 612% within the span of seven years (2014-2022.) Slamming the Centre for pinning the blame for a fuel price hike on the state government, he propounded that since 2014, the Telangana government had not increased the VAT on fuel even once and it remains to be the same as it was in 2014, yet the petrol costs around Rs 120/ litre now, whereas it used to cost Rs 70/litre in 2014.

Isn’t it true that the price increase is solely because of additional excise duties & Cesses imposed by NPA Govt?



Why don’t you advice PM to scrap CESS so we can give Petrol at ₹70 & Diesel at ₹60 all over India



Isn’t it true that ₹26.5 Lakh Cr as CESS collected by NPA Govt — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 28, 2022

‘Ask PM to remove cess, so that petrol can be sold at Rs 60’

In his tirade against the NDA-led centre, he went on to ask the union minister to advise PM Modi to remove the cess on petrol and Diesel so that people across the country can avail of the fuel at one price (Rs60-70). In another tweet, CM KCR's son KTR reiterated his allegations against the centre looting Telangana's fair share of tax money in the ongoing fiscal by imposing a cess worth 11.4% leaving the state with mere 29.6%

We don't get 41% of our rightful share because of the Cess imposed by your govt



In the form of Cess you are looting 11.4% from the state & we are getting only 29.6% for FY23



The least someone learned like you can do is to stop indulging in subterfuge for political purposes — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 28, 2022

His remarks came in response to the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s post claiming to expose the ‘curious case of Telangana’s tax structure.’ Earlier in the day, Puri revealed that the state imposes one of the highest VAT on petrol (35.20%) and diesel (27%) and has collected over ₹56,020 crores as VAT between 2014 and 2021. Projected to mop up ₹13,315 crores in 2021-22, the Union Minister asked where the money had gone.

