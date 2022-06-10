Telangana Min KTR Writes To PM Modi; Alleges Unemployment Issue, Questions Centre's Policy

Telangana's Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development and working president of incumbent ruling party TRS, KT Rama Rao (KTR) wrote a letter to PM Modi and alleged that there is only 'pakoda' employment in the nation.

KTR went on to accuse the Modi government of not creating the promised number of jobs and asked the incumbent government to fill the vacant 16 lakh job posts. The TRS leader alleged that the reason behind the lack of job opportunities in the country is that the central government is selling all the government assets.

KTR stated, "There are only 'pakoda' employment opportunities in the country today, all thanks to the inefficient policies of the union government." He further added, "How many of the promised 2 crore jobs per year were created or will be created for the youth of Telangana? What answers do you have for the loss of employment opportunities caused due to selling of government assets to private entities?"

BJP party leaders believe in the ideology of 'sabko satyanash karo': KTR

The TRS leader, in the letter, questioned PM Modi about his plans to revive the Hyderabad ITIR. He asked, "How are you going to recognise and reward the Telangana Govt which is giving major support to the country’s economy? Do you have an answer to the demand we have been making on behalf of Telangana youth for 8 years to revive the Hyderabad ITIR project or give another special package as an alternative?”

Taking a jibe at 'sabka sath sabka vikas' mantra, KTR said, “On one hand, you make statements like sabka saat, sabka vikas. But on the other hand, your party leaders believe and act more on the lines of ‘sabko satyanash karo’. This attitude of yours is becoming a threat to the Indians not only in the country but outside the country as well. Due to this, the country is going backwards in development. As a result, crores of people are losing their jobs.”

KTR, further criticising the government, stated, "Your inefficient decisions and ineffective economic policies led to the loss of jobs, instead of creating new employment opportunities in the country."

KTR alleged that the Centre is unconcerned with the well-being of the agriculture and textile industries, which employ the majority of the population. He went on to say that small neighbouring countries have more employees in this sector than India.

