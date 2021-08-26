Telangana Min Malla Reddy Challenges Revanth Reddy To Poll Face-off, Demands Resignation

Telangana Minister and TRS leader Malla Reddy on Wednesday, August 25, challenged TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy for face to face contest. He demanded the resignation of the state Congress Chief from his Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking at a public meeting, the TRS leader stated, "I will resign from my ministerial position. I will resign from my MLA position too. You too resign from your PCC president post and MP post. Let us contest face to face. If you win, I will quit politics. If you have guts, you will win. You dare say to your Congress party that you are contesting with Mallanna and will win".

During the press conference, Malla Reddy got aggressive against the Congress leader, used abusive language, and flapped his thigh challenging Revanth. Other TRS leaders were also amused to witness this gesture.

Furious with Malla Reddy's remarks, Congress workers gathered at his residence at Boinpalli in Secunderabad. As nearly 20 Congress workers were seen outside the TRS leader's house, the police detained them and shifted them to Bollaram Police Station.

Malla Reddy challenges Revanth over corruption allegation

Malla Reddy stated that the government has taken up several development activities in Muduchintalapally with Rs 62 crore. Moreover, the new mandal of Muduchintalapally was created by the government. He claimed that there were no issues in the village and people have put up placards asking the Congress leader not to enter it.

Claiming to have given employment to many, Malla Reddy said, "Revanth Reddy is a thief, liar. Malla Reddy was never a broker. Revanth became PCC chief with the brokerage".

BJP's Muralidhar Rao accuses Telangana government

On August 21, BJP Leader P. Muralidhar Rao had accused the TRS-led Telangana Government of "completely aligning" with the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to "support the Taliban in Afghanistan", warning of its repercussions in the state.

Warning TRS of the repercussions of their actions, Rao told ANI, "Telangana Government has completely aligned with All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to support the Taliban in Afghanistan. This will have negative consequences in Telangana".

Rao added, "Telangana had been misruled for 7 years by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. People in Telangana are facing a lot of problems. He has turned Telangana into a democratic deficit state and has also failed to implement welfare programs in the state. He said more than 1,90,000 posts are vacant and not recruiting. Also, in terms of irrigation, the southern parts of Telangana are facing problems."

