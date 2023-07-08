Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Hits Back At PM Modi's Remark On KCR Govt

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the BRS Government, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the PM has insulted the people of the state by setting up a Rs 520 crore wagon factory while "taking away" a Rs 20,000 crore rupees locomotive factory to Gujarat.

Referring to PM’s comments that there are thousands of teacher posts vacant in Telangana, KTR said it is like "pot calling the kettle black" as the centre is not filling more than 16 lakh central government jobs and is permanently privatising jobs in public sector organisations.

"Before speaking about the vacancies in state universities, the PM should fill all the vacancies in the central universities across the country. The prime Minister should respond to the issue of the Governor not clearing the legislation brought out by our government on the filling of jobs in universities," the minister said.

KTR said Modi did not say a single word about the Bayyaram steel factory which was mentioned in the AP Bifurcation Act aiming to provide employment to 15,000 locals.

He further alleged that it has become a habit of Modi to come to Telangana and lash out at the BRS government here, speak lies, and give a lecture before leaving with "empty hands." KTR said that the PM, who spoke about the Telangana government school education system, should remember that the BRS regime is spending Rs 1.25 lakh on each student annually to impart quality education which nowhere in the country is done.

KTR said people of Telangana are observing the negligence and discrimination shown towards Telangana and warned that BJP will be taught a lesson at the right time.