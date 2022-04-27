Telangana Minister KTR Refutes PM Modi On Fuel Prices; 'Centre Is Looting State With Cess'

Telangana Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao responded to PM Modi’s denunciation of the state for not reducing VAT on petrol and diesel with sharp jibes targetting the Centre and claimed that the state never hiked the tax slab since 2014 in the first place, unlike the Centre.

In a series of tweets, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao attacked the Centre and rather asked the PM Modi-led NDA government to reduce the cess imposed on the state government so that it can make significant cuts on the fuel prices.

Telangana Minister KTR hits back at PM Modi on fuel prices row

Firing salvos at the Union government, the TRS Working President stated, “Fuel prices have shot up because of NDA Central govt. Name-calling states for not reducing VAT even though we never increased it."



"Is this the cooperative federalism you're talking about Narendra Modi Ji? Telangana hasn't increased VAT on fuel since 2014 & rounded off only once,” he asked. He further alleged that the 'Centre resorted to name-calling states for not slashing VAT, even when they never increased it.'

Rao went on with his tirade against the Centre and claimed that Telangana doesn’t get its fair share of the collected tax owing to the additional cess imposed by the Union government on the state. KTR alleged that the Centre is looting the Telangana government by taking 11.4% from the state in the name of cess, adding that the state only gets 29.6% out of 41% share because of the centre’s cess imposition.

He further urged the ruling BJP at the Centre to let go of their 11.4% cess so that they can bring down Petrol and Diesel prices to Rs 70 & 60 across India. He further pitched for ‘one nation- one fuel price.’

“We don't get 41% of our rightful share because of the Cess imposed by your govt. In the form of Cess, you are looting 11.4% from the state & we are getting only 29.6% for FY23. Please scrap Cess so we can give Petrol at ₹70 & Diesel at ₹60 all over India. One Nation - One Price?” Rao’s tweet read.

KTR's father KCR & Telangana CM is a vocal critic of the central government had been persistent in forming a joint opposition front to counter the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He had been conducting several meetings with the opposition leaders in various states.