Telangana Minister KTR Slams Centre For Not Providing Funds For Hyderabad Floods

As Hyderabad had witnessed massive floods in October 2020, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao once again slammed the Central government for not providing funds to the Telangana state.

During the Telangana Assembly Session, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said that in October 2020 Hyderabad witnessed massive floods, the Musi river was also overflowing and many Colonies were flooded with rainwater, all the MLAs had also visited the affected areas and there were central leaders also who had visited the flood-affected areas but did not get any financial help for the state.

Central Ministers and teams came, visited the flood-affected areas, took photos, and expressed solidarity but from that day till now it's almost been 18 months but not a single rupee help has been given by the Central govt for the floods, KTR added.

MA&UD Minister further went on to state that If there are floods in Gujarat, Prime Minister will himself go and give 1000 crores but till now not a single paisa has been given for the Hyderabad floods. This is absolutely Shameful. From the city, We also have a cabinet Minister but it is sad that even he has not done anything for Hyderabad.

Earlier, during the budget speech, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao had also pointed out that the Central govt is not providing projects and funds for Telangana state, whereas the Centre is creating hurdles in the path of progress of the state. Instead of incentivizing the state which is progressing the centre is trying to actively discourage.