Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao's (KTR) statement pertaining to water and power supply to the army cantonment was strongly condemned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subash on Saturday. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader was denounced for emanating no respect for the defence forces of the country, despite being 'well educated'.

"It is a really shocking comment from Telangana municipal minister KTR who is well educated. He does not have respect for our Indian Army. This really shows the Telangana government's stand on how they treat our Army," NV Subash told ANI.

'Are they (TRS) trying to remove Indian military base from Hyderabad?'

"Today, they are threatening our military authorities with statements to disconnect electricity and water supply. Are they trying to remove Indian military base from Hyderabad? What are they trying to say?" the BJP spokesperson continued while alleging the TRS government of imposing a threat to those who did not agree with their notion.

"If anyone does not listen to the TRS government, they start threatening the, which will not work all the time and very soon public will teach them a lesson," he said.

'TRS government should be ashamed'

In addition, Subash stated that threatening defence forces or military authorities is unacceptable and the BJP condemned it, he mentioned. "TRS government should be ashamed of the way they show their respect towards our military authorities," Subash further said.

Also, the BJP spokesperson said that an issue, if any, could be resolved in a 'gentle manner' and such a threat to basic supply, especially to an integral entity of the country, was unsolicited.

"If these people come back to power in the state, it will be very dangerous for everyone as they threaten the government authorities," he added.

It is pertinent to note that KTR is in troubled waters and under scrutiny for having said that his Cabinet will disconnect water and power supply to the local military authority's (LMA) cantonment in the state, stating that it was not fair of the latter to shutdown roads on the pretext of construction or security at their disposal.

Addressing the Question Hour in the state Assembly, Rama Rao had said, "We made several requests to defence authorities not to block roads and cooperate with the state government for undertaking development works (in Secunderabad area). There is no response from them. We will be compelled to initiate stringent measures against them such as cutting power and water supply to their areas to safeguard the interests of residents."