Telangana Min Grabs Cop's Gun, Opens Fire During Independence Day Event; BJP Slams Act

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, celebrations have taking place across the country. However, a Telangana Minister took a different route and opened fire in the air, endangering the lives of the huge crowd that surrounded him.

According to sources, a Tiranga rally was organised in the Mahabubnagar district during which Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud is seeking open firing in the air.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader was seen using a police weapon to fire shots in the air. The video of the incident has been going viral.

"As part of independent India's Diamond Festival, the largest flag-waving rally was organised from the Zilla Parishad Grounds to Tank Bund in Mahbubnagar district headquarters," Goud tweeted while sharing pictures of him firing in the air.

Telangana Minister opens fire; BJP slams action

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Telangana Minister for his act. BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said that Goud should apologise and be arrested for firing.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Rao said, "It is shocking. The people of Telangana should now understand what the ministers of the TRS government represent. If you make them ministers, this is what happens. The man doesn't even understand that he is in India and not in the Banana Republic. How can he snatch the gun of the police? He should apologise.

"He should be arrested. It doesn't matter if you are a minister or anybody. What was this man thinking," the BJP leader added.

Image: Twitter/@VSrinivasGoud