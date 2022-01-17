Telangana Minister Urges Centre To Incentivise Progressive States At PM Gati Shakti Meet

Telangana's Industry Minister KT Rama Rao participated in the PM Gati Shakti South Zone virtual conference chaired by Union Road, Transport & Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, and highlighted the achievements of Telangana in the areas of manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, handlooms & textiles, power, coal and other sectors. Rama Rao also highlighted that 35% of global vaccine production takes place in Hyderabad.

“Telangana, the youngest State in the Country, is blessed with natural advantages in geographical resources, a world class skill-base, existing manufacturing practices and expertise, that have opened new opportunities for investments,” said KTR.

Expressing unhappiness, Industry Minister KTR said, despite being a well-performing state, Telangana is not getting enough support from the Union Government. He stated that performing states need to be incentivised.

KTR pitches Union govt to build defence corridor in Telangana

The Telangana Industry Minister further stated that Hyderabad has several decades of history of having a strong defence-related ecosystem and lamented that the Union Government has given the defence corridor to Bundelkhand where he alleged that no ecosystem exists. KTR, once again, made a strong pitch for a defence corridor for Telangana. He said that the State is a major hub for defence institutions such as DRDO, DRDL, DMRL, RSI, ANURAG, and in the recent past, many private defence companies have made Hyderabad their base.

“We submit that we are an automatic candidate for any defence corridor being considered as the state has a very conducive ecosystem in place,” he said, adding, "This will make international companies rethink their plans of moving to the new area with no ecosystem and might lose on the opportunity."

KTR seeks financial incentives for better logistics

State Industry Minister KTR said that Telangana is a landlocked state which is considered by few businesses as a hindrance for the free movement of goods and highlighted the need for providing an exclusive cargo rail network to different ports with increased frequency.

"If additional financial incentives are sanctioned for the creation of logistic infrastructure, the state will set up dry ports, integrated and multi-model logistics parks," he explained.

The need for better road, rail and air network connectivity was also explained during the meeting and the frequency of trains to the ports was cited as a major problem that was being faced in spite of Hyderabad being well connected by train to all ports. KTR urged the Centre to consider increasing the frequency of trains for faster movement of goods.

"The North-South Freight Corridor passes through Telangana without touching the Hyderabad region. As most of the logistic facilities, industrial clusters are in and around Hyderabad, it would be a win-win situation for all if the freight corridor passes through Hyderabad to unlock the increased possibilities and multimodal last-mile transport," KTR said.

The Telangana minister opined that the ongoing flagship programme 'Make in India' has become an 'Assembly in India' programme. "The Electronics as well as IT/ITeS sector have to be given a big push as not even a single chip is manufactured in India. The state has a clear candidature for any Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, and would definitely be able to host a plug and play facility," he said.