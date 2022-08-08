Days after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announced his exit from the Indian National Congress in Telangana, the leader has now submitted his resignation letter as an MLA on Monday, reported ANI. Earlier on August 3, Reddy had announced his resignation from the Congress party and also as an MLA.

On Monday morning, he handed over his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in front of the media. "I hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the House with effect from August 8 (sic)", the letter read.

Reddy addressed a press meeting following the same and claimed that "anarchy" is going on in Telangana. Speaking to the media, he launched a fierce attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that the "CM's self-esteem has been captured". Further stating that he has given up his position for the sake of the people and the state, Reddy termed his resignation a protest against the 'dynasty' regime.

The former Congress MLA also refuted claims made against him regarding seeking 'by-elections' in the state.

"A false propaganda is being spread against me on social media. However, the war is not for him but for the people of Telangana", he added.

He further also exuded confidence over the Munogode assembly constituency stating that it will achieve development after his resignation as he mentioned that he sacrificed the post for the people of Munugode.

It is pertinent to note that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is all set to join the BJP on August 21 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ex-Congress MLA slams TRS government

Earlier while announcing his exit from the Congress, Rajagopal Reddy had blamed the grand old party for his decision stating that it has become weak in the Centre and state.

"Because of wrong leadership in Telangana, Congress party has lost for two times and the Congress party has now become weak in the Centre and state. I have lots of respect for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The person who has been talking bad about Sonia Gandhi and Congress for the last 20 years has been made TPCC chief (Revanth Reddy)," Reddy said.

Further slamming the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, he said that a "family is looting the state and there is no democracy. The family rule is happening."

(Image: ANI/@PocharamSrinivasReddy/Facebook)