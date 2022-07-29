Telangana: Municipal Commissioner Issues Memo To Three For Skipping KTR's Bday; BJP Fumes

Bellampally Municipal Commissioner issued a notice against three employees for not attending the birthday celebrations of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao. On July 24, a program was conducted at the government hospital in Bellampalli on the occasion of KTR's birthday.

As per the memo, each and every office staff were asked to attend the program. The municipality body has sought an explanation from the three employees who failed to show up and has warned to take strict action against them.

According to the memo, "The birthday celebrations Of Municipal Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao were held on July 24, 2022 at Bellampally Government Hospital at 10.00 AM. All the office staff was informed to attend through WhatsApp message. But the message was ignored, and the memo was issued due to poor attendance of the below employees. The three people who failed to attend the program have been identified as-- T. Rajeshwari, Senior Assistant, S. PunnamChander, Junior Assistant and A. Mohan, System Manager"

The muncipal corporation further asked, "Why action should not be taken against you for not attending the event?"

As per the memo, the employees have been directed to respond to this memo within 24 hours of touching it. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken against them and superiors will be informed regarding the same.

Telangana | Bellampally Municipal Commissioner issues notice to three employees asking them to explain the reason for not attending birthday celebrations of Municipal minister KTR Rao held on 24th July at Bellampally Government Hospital, warns of disciplinary action pic.twitter.com/csF8WdgNv5 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

BJP slams Telangana government

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the K Chandrashekar Rao government over the memo. Taking a jibe he asked has the state government transformed into a monarchy as it was chosen to serve the people.

Malviya tweeted, "Government of Telangana has issued a memo to employees asking them to explain why they didn’t attend Prince KTR’s birthday bash on 24th Jul. Last we knew, Telangana still had a government that was elected to serve people, or has it transformed into a monarchy, fiefdom of the KCR family?"

Govt of Telangana has issued a memo to employees asking them to explain why they didn’t attend Prince KTR’s birthday bash on 24th Jul. Last we knew, Telangana still had a government that was elected to serve people or has it transformed into a monarchy, fiefdom of KCR family? pic.twitter.com/GJk9use5IX — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 29, 2022

Image: ANI