Breaking his silence over the Hyderabad honour killing case, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday condemned the incident and called it a "criminal act" as per the Indian constitution and Islam.

Addressing the public in Telangana's Hyderabad on Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We condemn the honour killing incident that took place in Saroornagar. The woman willingly chose to get married. Her brother doesn't have any right to kill her husband. It's a criminal act as per the Indian constitution and the worst crime as per Islam. I openly condemn it, marriage happens between two people and you don’t have any right to kill any person." Adding further on the Saroornagar killing he said, "This incident is being given another colour since yesterday. Didn’t the Police here arrest the accused immediately? They have arrested him. We do not stand with the murderers."

"The media people questions, 'Why Owaisi has said nothing about it?' I want to ask them when PM Modi will speak? Why is PM Modi silent about the incident? Why is your daddy-abba silent?" Owaisi said.

Hyderabad honour killing

On Thursday, a 25-year-old, Nagaraju was thrashed to death with rods and sharp weapons, allegedly by the relatives of his wife who were against the interfaith marriage. According to Telangana police, Billapuram Nagaraju was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sulthana since their days in college. The couple got married in January 2022 after which Sulthana converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi. The recently married couple were travelling together on a bike when Nagaraju was attacked and killed, allegedly by the girl’s family.

The CCTV footage of the Hyderabad killing accessed by Republic TV shows how Nagaraju was lynched by two men, said to be his wife's brothers, on the footpath of a busy road with an iron rod and a knife. The footage also shows several cars and bikes observing the shocking incident and passing by. Notably, the accused have been arrested by the Hyderabad police.