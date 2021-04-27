Telangana: Parties Hold Rallies For Warangal Municipal Elections, Flout COVID-19 Norms

In the run-up to Municipal Corporation Elections in Warangal, politicians from eminent parties starting from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were caught conducting massive election rallies. The people participating in the rallies were in hundreds, and most of them were seen without masks, and not following social distancing norms. Warangal in the last 24 hours reported 653 fresh COVID-19 cases.

'Why don't you question Kumbh Mela?' -TRS

Rejecting what was quite evident from the pictures, TRS State Youth Secretary Anoop affirmed, "No one flouted the COVID norms. We followed the COVID guidelines as instructed by ICMR in the elections that took place last year and are doing the same this year for elections in Warangal." Having said that, he went on to attack the Election Commission of India for conducting elections. "Why are elections being held in West Bengal and four other States? Why did the ECI allow?"

He also alleged that their party was being singled out. "When other parties like the BJP are also holding campaigns, why TRS is the only party being targetted? he asked while reiterating that the party was following all the norms." We are doing it very in a very decent way. People should not create a political drama and focus on just one party, rules apply to all the parties," he added. He also took up the Kumbh Mela and said, "Why didn't anyone question the Kumbh Mela?"

It is pertinent to note here that Telangana on Monday crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time, with 653 fresh COVID-19 cases from Warangal alone. The number of active cases in the State has reached 69,221 of which 20,238 are being treated in hospital while 48,983 are under home isolation. The cumulative caseload of the State is 4,11,905. The State administration has often been questioned for not taking any step towards curtailment of the spread.

COVID Tally in India

Meanwhile, for the fourth day in a row, India breached the 3-lakh mark with 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307. 28,82,204 of these are still active. In a month, the country's contribution of 9 per in the worldwide infection, rose to 38 percent the highest ever by any country at any stage of the pandemic.