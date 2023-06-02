Telangana Per Capita Income Soars To Rs 3.17 Lakh, Highest In The Country: CM KCR

Telangana's per capita income grew to Rs 3.17 lakh from Rs 1.24 lakh, even as the Gross State Domestic Product went up to Rs 13 lakh crore from a little over Rs 5 lakh in the past nine years, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday.

Narrating Telangana's achievements since its formation on June 2, 2014, Rao after hoisting the national flag at the Secretariat said the state's installed power generation capacity increased to 18,453 MW from 7,778 MW nine years ago.

"In 2014, the per capita income of Telangana was only Rs 1,24,104. With the progress achieved by the Telangana government, today the per capita income of our state has increased to Rs 3,17,115. Telangana, which is only 10 years old, is better than the big states in the country in terms of per capita income," KCR, as Rao is also known, said.

"In 2014, the GSDP value of the state was only Rs 5,05,849 crore, but today the state's GSDP has increased to Rs 12,93,469 crore as all sectors of the state are financially supported," he further said.

According to him, the state has achieved 115 per cent growth in GSDP despite crises such as Covid-19 pandemic and demonetisation in 2016.

Before hoisting the tricolour, he offered floral tributes to those who died during the statehood movement at Telangana Martyrs Memorial in the city.

Rao said Telangana is the only state where 100 per cent households are supplied with purified fresh water through taps.

Assuring all-round development, he said his government will distribute titles of 4 lakh acres of 'Podu' land to 1.5 lakh tribals from June 24.

The Chief Minister said as many as 1.50 lakh families will be given 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme in the second phase. Under the scheme, Rs 10 lakh will be given to a Dalit family for the purpose of setting up business of the beneficiary's choice.

It is a historic achievement that Telangana has overcome "ambiguities and hurdles" to become the most formidable economic power in the country, Rao further said.

The Telangana government has decided to celebrate the 10th Formation Day on a grand scale for 21 days beginning today.