Telangana: Piyush Goyal Slams KCR-led TRS For Not Giving Out 5 Kg Ration Under PM-GKAY

On July 20, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has taken a dig at the K Chandrashekar Rao- led TRS government of Telangana by calling it 'a failed government' for taking away the rights of the poor.

Goyal also went on to highlight that the TRS government has not distributed an additional 5 kg ration as decided under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PM-GKAY), for which the Centre spoke to the state government and even wrote several letters, but their efforts were to no avail.

Calling attention to the fact that earlier, the Food Corporation of India temporarily ceased the procurement of rice from Telangana, Goyal who himself, is the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, "It is with a very heavy heart I had to stop it because the Telangana government is such a merciless and insensitive government that the decision of the Prime Minister to provide 5 kg extra food grains under the PM-GKAY during the COVID pandemic, the state government was not implementing that decision since April. No government can do a bigger injustice than depriving the poor of their rights," Goyal said.

It is pertinent to note that the FCI found that the TRS government, despite having lifted a considerable quantity of rice from the central pool had not distributed it among the beneficiaries.

Without naming chief minister KCR, he said abusing PM Modi or the Centre will not help, distribution of free food grains will help the people of Telangana.

"It is a failed government in the state of Telangana. We had to put a lot of pressure on the state government to resume it. They have distributed the grains for the month of June and have promised to do the same for July as well. I expect that the rights of the poor will be given to them," Goyal added.

Free ration distribution under PM-GKAY extended till Sept 2022

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2020 in a bid to provide free grains to the citizens of India with a special focus on the vulnerable sections of the country. The scheme was launched to support the citizens facing financial crises in the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the same, the government provides 5kg of rice/wheat and 1 kg of dal to each family holding a ration card.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in March, the extension of the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana for six more months till September 2022. The announcement for the extension on PMGKAY for the sixth consecutive phase came in just as the fifth phase was scheduled to end in March.

(With inputs from ANI)